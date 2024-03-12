Election 2024: NDC to release manifesto mid-year – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed plans to unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming 2024 General Elections by mid-year.

The manifesto launch will feature key policies, including the introduction of a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.

During his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, Mahama expressed optimism about the manifesto’s potential to drive socioeconomic development.

He stressed the significance of engaging stakeholders in policy dialogues to refine the party’s objectives. The launch of the manifesto will be followed by the official campaign launch, aimed at garnering support for the NDC’s vision.

Mahama outlined the party’s strategy, focusing on reaching out to communities to effectively convey their message.

“Once we have done that fleshing out, and we’ll finish the building -Ghana Tour, we’re going to put all the points together, and we are hoping that before the middle of the year, we will be able to launch the manifesto and after that, I will launch the campaign officially…and we’re going to go all out. We’re going to go door to door. We are going to go from kitchen to kitchen.”

