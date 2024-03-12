Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: NDC to release manifesto mid-year – Mahama

Social News Election 2024: NDC to release manifesto mid-year – Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed plans to unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming 2024 General Elections by mid-year.

The manifesto launch will feature key policies, including the introduction of a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.

During his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, Mahama expressed optimism about the manifesto’s potential to drive socioeconomic development.

He stressed the significance of engaging stakeholders in policy dialogues to refine the party’s objectives. The launch of the manifesto will be followed by the official campaign launch, aimed at garnering support for the NDC’s vision.

Mahama outlined the party’s strategy, focusing on reaching out to communities to effectively convey their message.

“Once we have done that fleshing out, and we’ll finish the building -Ghana Tour, we’re going to put all the points together, and we are hoping that before the middle of the year, we will be able to launch the manifesto and after that, I will launch the campaign officially…and we’re going to go all out. We’re going to go door to door. We are going to go from kitchen to kitchen.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ahmmed Agbenyadzi was assaulted E/R: NDC Constitency Youth Organisers call on party leaders to caution 'violent'...

4 hours ago

UTAG-UESD calls off strike UTAG-UESD calls off strike

4 hours ago

Energy sector debt remains biggest threat to Ghanas economy – Minority Energy sector debt remains biggest threat to Ghana’s economy – Minority

4 hours ago

UWR: Lassia Tuolu SHS multi-purpose hall destroyed by fire UW/R: Lassia Tuolu SHS multi-purpose hall destroyed by fire

4 hours ago

Lets avoid hate speech and indecent comments ahead of elections – NPC to Political Parties Let’s avoid hate speech and indecent comments ahead of elections – NPC to Politi...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo prioritised shallow populism in managing education sector – Ato Forson Akufo-Addo prioritised shallow populism in managing education sector – Ato Forso...

4 hours ago

BoG must be held accountable for illegally writing off GH48billion govt debt – Minority BoG must be held accountable for illegally writing off GH¢48billion govt debt – ...

4 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin withdraws comment on Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Afenyo-Markin withdraws comment on Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

4 hours ago

Our baobab tree has been uprooted, it's not easy but he left us with God – John Kumahs wife ‘Our baobab tree has been uprooted, it's not easy but he left us with God’ – Joh...

5 hours ago

Gunmen arrived on motorbikes a the school in Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state before carrying out one of the largest mass kidnapping in several years. By Haidar Umar AFP Desperate families wait on news of kidnapped Nigeria students

Just in....
body-container-line