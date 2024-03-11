Modern Ghana logo
Strokes are preventable if reported early - Neurologist

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A Neurologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Professor Fred Stephen Sarfo has called on the public to report to the hospital within two to three hours immediately after detecting any signs of stroke.

The renowned neurologist has observed that reporting late could be deadly for patients.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102 9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday, March 11, 2024, Professor Fred Stephen Sarfo said stroke is curable but depends on the type and time of reporting to the hospital.

He told the host, Captain Koda that, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has begun a new treatment - active stroke thrombolysis to treat stroke cases.

This according to him comes after the hospital reports that it admits over 1,000 stroke patients every year which is a significant increase compared to the 200 cases recorded 40 years ago.

He has however called on the public to pay particular attention to their health to avoid life-threatening diseases.

