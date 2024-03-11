Modern Ghana logo
There will be no sense of urgency in Mahama if he becomes president – Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has argued that there will be nothing good in the government of John Dramani Mahama if he is voted president in the 2024 general election.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu said there will be no sense of urgency in John Dramani Mahama if he wins the presidential election.

“It is the same old NDC. It is the same old John Mahama. Mr. Speaker, should he even get the opportunity, he has only four years, there will be no sense of urgency in him because he has nothing to lose,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

In his address on the floor of Parliament, the Effutu MP also lambasted John Dramani Mahama on his choice of running mate by selecting Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

He said the choice shows the NDC has no succession plan.

“Even if you look at his choice of running mate, he could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future.

“The person is over 70 years old, you have no succession plan. Mr. Speaker, from Day One the government [of Mahama] will be in crisis,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin opined.

These comments did not go down well with members of parliament on the Minority side.

After pushing back, Alexander Afenyo-Markin retracted his comments that denigrated Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

