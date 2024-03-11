'Your favourite Kalyppo which cost 0.50p in 2016 now GHS4; that's the true state of the nation'' – Minority tells Akufo-Addo

The Minority Caucus has said the true state of the nation is a far cry from what President Akufo-Addo presented to the Parliament of Ghana a few weeks ago.

In the caucus' concluding remarks on the floor of Parliament after debating the President's State of the Nation Address, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the prices of everything, including the president's catchy 2016 campaign beverage, Kalyppo, has shot up the roof.

He noted that a recent trip to the Mallam Atta market, the "favourite shopping grounds" for Alhaji Bawumia, revealed the following:

• A bag of maize which sold for GHS170 in 2016, now sells at GHS1,020.

• A tuber of yam which sold for GHS5 in 2016 now sells at GHS25.

• An olonka of gari which sold for GHS6 in 2016, now goes for GHS40.

• A cup of beans which sold for GHS1.50 pesewas in 2016 is now going for GHS10.

• A bucket of onions which sold for GHS15 in 2016 is today going for GHS75.

• A bag of sachet water which sold for GHS1.50 pesewas is today being sold for GHS11.

• 1 kilogramme of Gino rice which sold for GHS6 is today being sold for GHS40.

• A bar of key soap which sold for GHS4 is today being sold for GHS25.

• A sack of Kokonte which sold for GHS200 in 2016, is today being sold for GHS920.

• A crate of eggs which sold for GHS12 in 2016 is GHS65 today.

• And even President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s favourite Kalypo which was just GHS 0.50 in 2016, now sells for GHS4.

Dr Forson said: "In most cases, prices of everyday household staples have increased by over 500%", adding: "A recent World Bank report revealed that about 4 million Ghanaians are food insecure. Mr Speaker, this is the true state of our nation!"

"The price of kenkey has not just gone up but also the size has reduced, a typical example of inflation and shrinkflation", he mentioned.

"Now, kenkey sellers have threatened to sell their pepper and shito separately from the kenkey. This will be the first time in the history of our nation that kenkey vendors will be selling kenkey and pepper at separate prices", he complained.