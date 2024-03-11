Modern Ghana logo
Mahama attends late Dr. Mustapha's 'Addua'

Former President H.E. John Dramani Mahama attended the 40th day 'Addua' of the late Hon. Maj. Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, who recently passed away.

The event, held to honor the deceased, drew well-wishers from across the country, particularly from the NDC community, of which Dr. Mustapha Ahmed was a dedicated member.

Among the notable figures in attendance were Hon. Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama, chairman of the Council of Elders; Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC Chairman; Hon. Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary; and Alhaji Huudu Yahya, Former General Secretary. Additionally, Members of Parliament such as Hon. Mahama Ayariga and Hon. Collins Dauda, along with former appointees and NDC Regional/Constituency Executives, joined the gathering to pay their respects.

The event saw a diverse array of participants, including members from the Bench, the Bar Association of Ghana, Traditional Leaders, and the Ghana Armed Forces. Representatives from various organizations and sectors of society, including the East Legon Executives Club, were also present to honor Dr. Mustapha Ahmed's memory.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Amadu Tanko, the program was graced by the presence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

During his tribute, former President John Dramani Mahama fondly remembered Dr. Mustapha Ahmed as a personal friend beyond politics. He pledged to fulfill Dr. Mustapha's vision by completing the construction of a mosque in Kulungugu, a gesture that was warmly received by the entire Muslim community.

The gathering served as a testament to the impact and legacy of Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, highlighting the unity and respect he garnered across various sectors of society.

