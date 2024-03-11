Females in Tech Award Executive Secretary of National Council On Disability

Females in Tech (FEMITECH), an association of women in the technological sector, recently recognized Lawyer Esther Akua Gyamfi, the Executive Secretary of the National Council on Persons with Disability, with a prestigious award.

The accolade acknowledges her significant contributions to inclusion, women's empowerment, and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities, particularly in the digital realm.

Lawyer Akua Gyamfi was one of three exceptional women honored at the Females in Tech Conference 2024, held in Accra on March 7, in commemoration of International Women's Day. Her leadership was instrumental in the development of various initiatives aimed at promoting digital inclusion and enhancing the employability skills of persons with disabilities. Notably, she played a pivotal role in crafting the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project, which advocates for ICT training for independent living and the resourcing of schools catering to persons with disabilities.

Furthermore, Lawyer Akua Gyamfi led efforts to integrate disability mainstreaming into the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF) 2022-2025, ensuring inclusivity in the national development agenda. She also facilitated the creation of guidelines for training and testing drivers with disabilities, streamlining the licensing process to enable qualified individuals to access driver services.

Under her leadership, the National Disability Disaster Risk Management Guideline was developed, providing a framework for disaster response organizations to navigate various phases of disaster management effectively.

The FEMITECH Conference, an annual gathering, serves as a platform for women in ICT to exchange knowledge on emerging trends and foster collaboration towards a more inclusive and sustainable technological ecosystem. This year's theme, "Inspire Inclusion," underscored the importance of diversity and inclusivity in driving innovation in the ICT sector.

The conference, held in conjunction with International Women’s Day celebrations, aims to recognize the achievements of women in technology while highlighting opportunities for their advancement in the ICT field. This year marked the second edition of the conference, building upon the success of the inaugural event where five outstanding women were honored.