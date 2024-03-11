Asenso Boakye donates GHS100,000 to “Heal Komfo Anokye Project" campaign

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, has donated GHc100,000 to support renovation works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 11, Asenso Boakye who is the MP for Bantama said he fulfilled his pledge by handing over the funds to the CEO of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah.

"This morning, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, I redeemed my pledge by making a donation to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, as part of the "Heal Komfo Anokye Project" campaign," the minister wrote.

He added that the campaign forms part of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's legacy projects aimed at giving the hospital a significant facelift.

The "Heal Komfo Anokye Project" was launched by the Asantehene last year to raise $10 million for the renovation of the hospital's deteriorating main blocks known as the GEE blocks.

Speaking at the launch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said it was "apologetic and embarrassing" that the 1,200-bed GEE blocks, built in 1955, had never seen any renovation works.

"I had disguised myself on two occasions to visit the facility and that, I was aware of the state of deterioration," the Asantehene said.

The funds raised are expected to give the 69-year-old facility a much-needed facelift to improve the quality of care for thousands of patients.