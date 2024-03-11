Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Asenso Boakye donates GHS100,000 to “Heal Komfo Anokye Project" campaign

Donations Asenso Boakye donates GHS100,000 to Heal Komfo Anokye Project campaign
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, has donated GHc100,000 to support renovation works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 11, Asenso Boakye who is the MP for Bantama said he fulfilled his pledge by handing over the funds to the CEO of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah.

"This morning, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, I redeemed my pledge by making a donation to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, as part of the "Heal Komfo Anokye Project" campaign," the minister wrote.

He added that the campaign forms part of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's legacy projects aimed at giving the hospital a significant facelift.

The "Heal Komfo Anokye Project" was launched by the Asantehene last year to raise $10 million for the renovation of the hospital's deteriorating main blocks known as the GEE blocks.

Speaking at the launch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said it was "apologetic and embarrassing" that the 1,200-bed GEE blocks, built in 1955, had never seen any renovation works.

"I had disguised myself on two occasions to visit the facility and that, I was aware of the state of deterioration," the Asantehene said.

The funds raised are expected to give the 69-year-old facility a much-needed facelift to improve the quality of care for thousands of patients.

311202422806-qulxocdq5l-59618d6d-aeb0-4150-9d68-ac6198e357b1.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Vincent Ekow Assifuah, MP for Old Tafo ‘I wholeheartedly support anti-gay bill but against jailing them’ — Vincent Assi...

37 minutes ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: God will not forsake us despite the international threats for doing the right thing, stand firm in your faith — Rev. Dr. Akonsi to Ghanaians Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: God will not forsake us despite the international threats for ...

46 minutes ago

A file photo ‘Overloaded transformers partly behind persistent power outages’ — ECG

49 minutes ago

A running mate from Volta, Accra or Kumasi would've increased your shrinking votes — Atubiga tells Mahama ‘A running mate from Volta, Accra or Kumasi would've increased your shrinking vo...

52 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa African Games: ‘You spend over $200m on games yet can't get the basics right?’ —...

1 hour ago

Mahama attends late Dr. Mustapha's 'Addua' Mahama attends late Dr. Mustapha's 'Addua'

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Be extremely vigilant – Mahama to NDC members Election 2024: Be extremely vigilant – Mahama to NDC members

1 hour ago

Ashanti Region: Five persons arrested for attacking Fire Service officers at Racecourse market Ashanti Region: Five persons arrested for attacking Fire Service officers at Rac...

1 hour ago

Four students of Comboni arrested for destroying property and causing harm at SOGASCO Four students of Comboni arrested for destroying property and causing harm at SO...

1 hour ago

Judge retirement forces Special Prosecutor-Bissue case adjournment Judge retirement forces Special Prosecutor-Bissue case adjournment

Just in....
body-container-line