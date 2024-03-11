72nd Ordinary Session of the African Court ends

The 72nd Ordinary Session of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, which started on February 12, 2024, with a solemn ceremony to open its 2024 Judicial Year on the theme “Enhancing the Justiciability of Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights with an Emphasis on the Right to Education,” ended on March 8.

The session delivered four judgments on February 13th, 2024, which are Application 050/2016: Crospery Gabriel & Another v. Tanzania; Application 044/2016: John Mwita v. Tanzania; Application 030/2016: Romward William v. Tanzania; and Application 017/2016: Deogratius Nicolaus Jeshi v. Tanzania.

In a statement made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana, Ms. Chipiliro Liyana Kansilanga, African Court Senior Information and Communication Officer, stated.

The African Court is a continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and people's rights in Africa. It is composed of eleven judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union, elected in their individual capacities.

The African Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary.