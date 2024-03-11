Election 2024: Bawumia leads Mahama in 10 swing constituencies – Outcomes International Report

11.03.2024 LISTEN

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is gaining huge support in constituencies crucial to securing electoral victory in Ghana, according to the latest report from Outcomes International on Ten Swing Constituencies.

The report, based on a survey conducted among 977 respondents in key swing constituencies across Greater Accra, Central, and Bono regions from February 10th to 25th, 2024, indicates that Dr Bawumia holds an advantage over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

The overall performance analysis of the leading candidates reveals that Dr. Bawumia commands 43.5% support, slightly surpassing Mr. Mahama’s 42.1%.

Notably, 6.9% of respondents expressed their intention to vote for other candidates, while 7.4% remained undecided during the polling period.

The findings suggest a competitive landscape, with Dr Bawumia emerging as a front-runner in these pivotal constituencies.

“From the survey report, there has been a close contest between the two leading candidates: Bawumia and Mahama. Whereas former President Mahama wins in Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku and Awutu Senya West;

Dr Bawumia wins in La Dadekotopon, Cape Coast North, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West and Jaman North,” the report said.

Previous polls had put John Mahama in the lead. But as the election nears, Dr Bawumia appears to be making great strides in closing the gap, especially after unveiling a blueprint of his vision for Ghana

The campaign is expected to get even more heated as the two leading contenders seek to secure more ground and win the 2024 General Elections.

It would be recalled that a similar survey conducted by two renowned research outfits – the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK and The Outcomes International, Ghana -on the possible outcome of the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) predicted a straight win for Bawumia for the two polls on August 27 and November 4 last year.