Devastating fire destroys 108 container shops at Kumasi Racecourse Market

Fire has razed over 108 container shops at the Racecourse Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The fire according to traders destroyed wares worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The cause of the fire outbreak is not yet known as fire officials have taken over the scene to conduct investigation.

The sad incident occurred on the wee hours of Monday.

Speaking to this Reporter, the Okomfo Anokye District Fire Commander, DO III Ben Boadu said it took three fire tenders to douse the fire.

He said they received a distress call from some traders around 2am on Monday March 11, 2024.

"We had difficulties accessing the scene but manage to stop the fire after getting full access to the place, it took my men about five hours to douse off the ravaging fire," he stated.

According to him no casualty was recorded.

Meanwhile, Nana Kyeiwaa, Head of Traders who is also representing Asantehemaa called on the Chief of Staff for support.

She noted that, victims of the fire outbreak have lost millions of Ghana cedis and will find it difficult to get back on their feet without help.