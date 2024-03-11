Ghana hosting 13th African Games the next big scandal – Ablakwa

Ghana hosting the 13th African Games is the next big scandal Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

The MP’s comment comes on the back of alleged reports by some athletes competing in the ongoing games about official neglect, buying their own kits, arriving to games in buckets of rickety pick-up trucks etc.

Mr Ablakwa described the claims by some of these athletes as heartbreaking.

He wondered why the athletes are receiving such treatments when according to him “Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has received a massive GHS215,558,167.32 from the Ministry of Finance for such expenditures.”

In a Facebook post, he said he is “keenly monitoring outstanding PVs from single-sourced contractors amounting to a staggering GHS196,553,919.54 which are about to be paid this week.”

He said Ghanaian athletes do not deserve “this shabby and cruel treatment when despite Ghana’s current economic crisis, taxpayers are coughing over GHS412million for the very things athletes are complaining about.”

“Where is all the money going”? he quizzed.

With almost 3000 athletes across the continent participating, the Games will run until March 23, 2024, with 29 different sporting disciplines across two cities – Accra and Cape Coast.

—Classfmonline