Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate re-institute teachers awards after two years

By Emmanuel Buorokuu || Offinso North
General News Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate re-institute teachers awards after two years
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti region, has made a significant contribution towards the revival of the Teacher's Awards scheme in the district.

In a ceremony held at the District Assembly, Dr. Kyei Asamoah presented items worth millions of Ghana cedis, including nine double-door freezers, eight TV sets, and a motorbike. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and motivating teachers, especially those in rural areas, to enhance the quality of education.

Addressing attendees, Dr. Kyei Asamoah reiterated his commitment to prioritizing education and youth employment if elected to represent the constituency in parliament. He stressed the necessity of supporting teachers to improve educational standards in Offinso North.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the assembly, Mr. Daniel Owusu, the Offinso District Coordinating Director, thanked Dr. Kyei Asamoah for his generous donation. He assured that the items would be utilized for the intended purpose and pledged the assembly's full support for Dr. Kyei Asamoah's developmental initiatives in the district.

Mr. Owusu also highlighted the assembly's inability to honor teachers in the past due to financial constraints but assured Dr. Kyei Asamoah of their cooperation in facilitating his efforts to enhance education in the district.

The Teacher's Awards scheme, which had been inactive for the past two years, will now be reinstated, recognizing outstanding educators across various levels from kindergarten to senior high school.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. Dr. Med Egote middle addressing the meeting GMA cautions aspiring executives against partisan politics

2 hours ago

Mama Awudey I, Queen mother of Abutia Teti in the Volta region NDC urged to prioritize national interest over political rivalry with Naana Opok...

3 hours ago

Manhyia Local Prison donates industrial tailoring machines to two ex-convicts Manhyia Local Prison donates industrial tailoring machines to two ex-convicts

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: Akufo-Addo hasnt discarded the bill; hes assuring the international community that Ghanas democracy is institutionally based —Prof. Vladimir Anti-LGBTQ bill: Akufo-Addo hasn’t discarded the bill; he’s assuring the interna...

4 hours ago

John Kumah's death: Food poisoning claims are senseless; allow his family to mourn him —Charles Owusu John Kumah's death: Food poisoning claims are senseless; allow his family to mou...

4 hours ago

Late Ejisu MP, John Kumah John Kumah’s legacy will endure, his infinite spirit will continue to inspire us...

6 hours ago

Women reminded to be ambitious Women reminded to be ambitious

6 hours ago

Finance Ministry pursuing governments covert agenda on LGBTQ+ bill – GFL SG Finance Ministry pursuing government’s covert agenda on LGBTQ+ bill – GFL SG

6 hours ago

13th African Games: Comfort Owusus strike sends Ghana top of Group A 13th African Games: Comfort Owusu’s strike sends Ghana top of Group A 

6 hours ago

African Games: Ghana nears first medal in swimming competition African Games: Ghana nears first medal in swimming competition

Just in....
body-container-line