Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate re-institute teachers awards after two years

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti region, has made a significant contribution towards the revival of the Teacher's Awards scheme in the district.

In a ceremony held at the District Assembly, Dr. Kyei Asamoah presented items worth millions of Ghana cedis, including nine double-door freezers, eight TV sets, and a motorbike. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and motivating teachers, especially those in rural areas, to enhance the quality of education.

Addressing attendees, Dr. Kyei Asamoah reiterated his commitment to prioritizing education and youth employment if elected to represent the constituency in parliament. He stressed the necessity of supporting teachers to improve educational standards in Offinso North.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the assembly, Mr. Daniel Owusu, the Offinso District Coordinating Director, thanked Dr. Kyei Asamoah for his generous donation. He assured that the items would be utilized for the intended purpose and pledged the assembly's full support for Dr. Kyei Asamoah's developmental initiatives in the district.

Mr. Owusu also highlighted the assembly's inability to honor teachers in the past due to financial constraints but assured Dr. Kyei Asamoah of their cooperation in facilitating his efforts to enhance education in the district.

The Teacher's Awards scheme, which had been inactive for the past two years, will now be reinstated, recognizing outstanding educators across various levels from kindergarten to senior high school.