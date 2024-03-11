Women reminded to be ambitious

11.03.2024 LISTEN

Women have been reminded to shun all forms of discouragements and pursue their ambitions through determination to achieve your dreams.

Speaking to the media at Odomase near Sunyani to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of G2 Foundation, Ms Gifty Nyarko also noted that the theme for the occasion has the potential to reduce poverty.

She said the theme "Invest in Woman: Accelerate Progress" with its campaign theme "Inspire Inclusion" directs that investing in women empowerment, women in health, economic, education, social responsibilities are a booster to income generation sources of a nation.

Ms. Nyarko noted that women's contribution to society and economic growth cannot be overlooked as they form the higher percentage of global population and so giving them resources such as land for agriculture purposes implies expanding agri-business, food production and crop yield.

Ms. Nyarko explained that women form over 70 percent of entrepreneurs involved in micro, small and medium-scale businesses which contributes substantial to national income and to reduce poverty.

She further noted giving women financial assistance is another means of widening a country's revenue generation sources, explaining that with the percentage of women on the global map, assisting them financially for businesses automatically increases returns and tax net.

On education and capacity building, Ms Nyarko was optimistic women are potential and the pivot of the wheel to strengthening the formal and informal sectors of a country.

In terms of employment opportunities, women form greater portion of employees according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), she said.

The ILO says more than 60 percent of the World's employed population are in the informal employment sector, this implies that women are the World's largest employed percentage because they form majority of the informal sector.

Hence, absorbing such high ratio means increasing employment opportunities for speedy economic growth.