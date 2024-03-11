Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
11.03.2024 Social News

Women reminded to be ambitious

Women reminded to be ambitious
11.03.2024 LISTEN

Women have been reminded to shun all forms of discouragements and pursue their ambitions through determination to achieve your dreams.

Speaking to the media at Odomase near Sunyani to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of G2 Foundation, Ms Gifty Nyarko also noted that the theme for the occasion has the potential to reduce poverty.

She said the theme "Invest in Woman: Accelerate Progress" with its campaign theme "Inspire Inclusion" directs that investing in women empowerment, women in health, economic, education, social responsibilities are a booster to income generation sources of a nation.

Ms. Nyarko noted that women's contribution to society and economic growth cannot be overlooked as they form the higher percentage of global population and so giving them resources such as land for agriculture purposes implies expanding agri-business, food production and crop yield.

Ms. Nyarko explained that women form over 70 percent of entrepreneurs involved in micro, small and medium-scale businesses which contributes substantial to national income and to reduce poverty.

She further noted giving women financial assistance is another means of widening a country's revenue generation sources, explaining that with the percentage of women on the global map, assisting them financially for businesses automatically increases returns and tax net.

On education and capacity building, Ms Nyarko was optimistic women are potential and the pivot of the wheel to strengthening the formal and informal sectors of a country.

In terms of employment opportunities, women form greater portion of employees according to the International Labor Organization (ILO), she said.

The ILO says more than 60 percent of the World's employed population are in the informal employment sector, this implies that women are the World's largest employed percentage because they form majority of the informal sector.

Hence, absorbing such high ratio means increasing employment opportunities for speedy economic growth.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Jane's ticket in 2020 secured more seats in Central Region for NDC — Dr. Omane Boamah Jane's ticket in 2020 secured more seats in Central Region for NDC — Dr. Omane B...

1 hour ago

13th African Games: Abeiku Jackson wins silver for Ghana in swimming 13th African Games: Abeiku Jackson wins silver for Ghana in swimming

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Stop preaching violence – Steve Wengam cautions political parties Election 2024: Stop preaching violence – Steve Wengam cautions political parties

1 hour ago

Mahama promises guaranteed prices for cerealsif elected president Mahama promises guaranteed prices for cereals if elected president

1 hour ago

Zonda Tec Ghana CEO sentenced for contempt Zonda Tec Ghana CEO sentenced for contempt

1 hour ago

13th African Games: Comfort Owusus strike sends Ghana top of Group A 13th African Games: Comfort Owusu’s strike sends Ghana top of Group A 

1 hour ago

African Games: Ghana nears first medal in swimming competition African Games: Ghana nears first medal in swimming competition

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP African Games: ‘Where’s all the money going?’ – Ablakwa fumes over ‘’shabby’’ tr...

4 hours ago

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalist Association Albert Kwabena Dwumfour: GJA President elected onto Federation of African Journa...

4 hours ago

John Kumah: You get angry by calls for Atta Mills autopsy but go around seeking that of others? — Koku slams hypocritical NDC John Kumah: ‘You get angry by calls for Atta Mills’ autopsy but go around seekin...

Just in....
body-container-line