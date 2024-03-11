Modern Ghana logo
Uphold principles of justice and integrity — Media urged

By Raymond Kwofie || Contributor
The Paramount Chief of Afua Ajumako, Okukudurfo Kwamena Ababio has cautioned the media to uphold principles of justice and Integrity for the greater good of Ghanaians.

He emphasised that regardless of any affiliations with Traditional, Religious and Political leaders especially, in Ajumako, they should not tolerate dishonest underperforming staff members.

The Paramount Chief gave the advice when the management of Impact FM led by its Chief Executive Officer, Rev. Emmanuel Inkoom, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

The courtesy call aimed to officially introduce staff and announce the presence of the station in the district, and foster stronger ties with the Ajumako community.

Receiving the delegation to his palace, Okukudurfo conveyed his deep appreciation for the honour extended to his traditional council in formally introducing the station and staff to them.

He appealed to the administration to ensure their mandate of informing, educating and entertaining is maintained to ensure prosperity.

He implored them to nurture the virtues of kindness, goodwill, compassion, love, and unity among both the staff, customers and listeners, thereby ensuring a harmonious and thriving educational environment.

The Management of Foot Print of Mercy, NGO, owners of Impact FM, led by Rev. Emmanuel Inkoom, in a display of goodwill and commitment to community engagement and development outlined his vision to support the needy in society, either financially or creating opportunities for such persons to develop themselves to be able to take care of their families.

According to him, his burden as an indigen is to see his town develop through human resource development.

He was hopeful, the media network would help educate his people to help foster peace and good neighbourliness.

Rev. Inkoom later at a staff meeting, appealed to the traditional council and citizens for their support to contribute his quota to the development of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

