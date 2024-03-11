Agona West Municipal Assembly honours Municipal Environmental Health Officer for spearheading open defecation free

11.03.2024 LISTEN

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Coleman Wednesday honoured the Municipal Environmental Health officer of the Assembly, Mr. George Freeman for changing the face of environmental health and sanitation within the space of nine years leading to the declaration of Open defecation free in 79 communities in the Municipality.

In a citation read on behalf of the Assembly, Hon. Evans Addison Coleman acknowledged the positive contributions of Mr. George Freeman towards the fight against environmental related diseases.

It reads, "Mr. George Freeman assumed the position of Municipal Environmental Health Officer at the Assembly from 2014 to 2023 prior to his posting to Greater Accra Region.

"During his 9 years of service to the Municipality in the area of Sanitation, the Assembly consistently won the best performing MMDA in the Central Region in the area of Sanitation from 2018 to 2022 with the Assembly currently leading the just ended 2023 assessment.

"The Agona West Municipal Assembly also during the tenure of Mr. George Freeman at the helm of affairs of sanitation did not record any case of cholera which hitherto was an annual problem. As a result of his hard work, he was adjudged the overall best worker of the Assembly in the year, 2017.

"In recognition of your work, commitment and dedication to the development of the Agona West Municipality, the Agona West Municipal Assembly honours you with this Citation, Ayekoo."

Mr. George Freeman lauded the Assembly for recognizing his little contribution towards the eradication of environmental related diseases in the Municipality adding that the citation was going to ginger him to work extra hard as he moves to the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, no MMDA in the Central Region has been able to break that record of declaring Open Defecation Free in 79 communities within a space of nine years.

"Am humbled by this recognition. When I originated the Sanitation League Table in the Central Region with the purpose of improving sanitation through the creation of competition among Electoral Areas, little did I know that authorities were watching me with keen interest and were recording every step I took with my hard-working staff.

"I also introduced innovative ways of managing sanitation in the Municipality such door-to-door refuse collection and polluter pay system to boost environmental health and sanitation situation.

"I will remain grateful to Agona West MCE, Hon Evans Addison Coleman, staff of the Agona West Municipal as well as staff of the Agona West Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Department and last but not the least Agona West Municipal Manager of Zoomlion Company Limited, Mr. Christan Ocran," Mr. George Freeman noted.