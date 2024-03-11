Modern Ghana logo
Election 2024: Stop preaching violence – Steve Wengam cautions political parties

Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, has called on political parties to refrain from promoting violence and to respect the perspectives of Ghanaians in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to make informed decisions in the December 7 elections.

During the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Sureway Assemblies of God church at Kasoa in the Central Region on Saturday, Rev Dr Wengam noted that election years often bring about heightened tension, largely due to the statements made by politicians and the general public.

He urged Christians to voice their concerns when political leaders make comments that could disrupt the country’s peace.

Rev Dr Wengam also advised political leaders to abstain from making disruptive remarks and to focus on campaigning that highlights their vision for the country.

He further implored political leaders to prioritise Ghana by developing policies that would benefit the entire nation.

