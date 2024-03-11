NCCE Eastern Region holds choral festival to mark Independence Day

11.03.2024 LISTEN

The National Commission for Civic Education Eastern Regional Office, in collaboration with the 67th Independence Local Planning Committee, the Centre for National Culture, and the Eastern Star Choral, held its 2nd edition of the Independence Choral Concert, dubbed "Patriotic Songs' and Their Significance to Youth Development".

Ms. Ophelia Nana Yaa Ankrah, NCCE Eastern Regional Director, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the choral concert in Koforidua at the weekend, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA CONSULT) admonished the youth to be patriotic citizens and not to allow themselves to be used as agents of distraction, especially during the December 7 elections.

She urged the youth not to engage in any act of defacing posters, snatching ballot boxes, violence, or other undemocratic acts, either in pursuit of political party interests or individual agendas, as the country prepares to go to the polls.

Ms. Ankrah reiterated the urgent “need for all Ghanaians, irrespective of our political, religious, tribal, or status in society, to find ways and means of ensuring that we all live in a spirit of peace, reconciliation, and tranquility so that in unity we all can forge ahead in all aspects of our developmental efforts to bring about better and more meaningful living conditions for all and for the unborn generation.”.

The NCCE Eastern Regional Director noted that the Commission would endeavour to contribute its quota to the sustenance of Ghana’s constitutional democracy by creating active public engagement platforms for the exchange of divergent views and for the electorate to engage the candidates, especially at the grass-roots level.

She recounted that, given the valuable role the NCCE has played and will continue to play under the current democratic dispensation, “the Commission can confidently assert that its contribution to previous elections has been immense and invaluable.”

Ms. Ankrah also noted that the Commission has also, in no small measure, contributed to the successful reorientation of new Assemblymen and women on their roles within the decentralized system.

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, who was the chairperson of the 67-independence local planning committee, emphasized in his speech the significance of unity and diversity among our Ghanaian people.

He noted that patriotic songs inspire feelings of pride in one's community, and patriotism is not a one-day issue; therefore, “we all need to learn and practice it.”

Ghana on Wednesday, March 6th marked its 67th Independence Day in Koforidua, Eastern Region, with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara in attendance alongside President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, and various diplomats.

The celebration, themed “Our Democracy Our Pride,” took place at the newly commissioned 5,000-seater Koforidua Youth Resource Center.