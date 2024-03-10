Modern Ghana logo
E/R: Fire destroys 10-room apartment at Oforikrom

E/R: Fire destroys 10-room apartment at Oforikrom
Fire has destroyed a 10-room apartment in a compound house around the Ghanata School area at Oforikrom, a suburb of the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The incident which occurred last night around 9:30pm has been attributed to the alleged lighting of a candle during last night’s six-hour power outage experienced in the Eastern Region and other parts of the country.

Occupants of the building however managed to flee the structure unhurt but lost all their belongings amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis.

The timely intervention from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and assistance from neighbours prevented the fire from spreading to other homes.

A victim who spoke to journalists recounted how she managed to whisk away her children who were caught up in the inferno.

“I was sleeping last night when someone called me out to realise the whole place had been gutted by fire. At the time, one of my children was still inside so I courageously went in and brought him out. I have lost everything. I don’t even know who gave me the dress I am wearing now,” she said.

Citi News can confirm that the Suhum Fire Station and Police Service have all commenced their investigations into the cause of the fire.

Personnel of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have also visited the scene to take details of the extent of the damage caused.

-citinewsroom

