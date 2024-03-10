‘Jubilee House reduced to a seat of business for government in power’ — Hassan Ayariga

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, the 2024 flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC) party, has asserted that Ghana’s presidency has lost its value and purpose under the current administration.

Dr. Ayariga, who will be contesting for the fourth time in the 2024 elections, accused previous and current governments of corruption and bad governance which has stripped the presidency of its meaning.

"The Flagstaff House/Jubilee House has lost its value, and it is no longer a seat or place to change Ghanaian’s future and build economic growth. it has been reduced to just a seat of business for political parties and leaders in power," Ayariga stated in his acceptance speech.

He claimed that under the current leadership, the presidency has become an empty institution that only makes promises without fulfilling them and ensuring accountability.

Ayariga argued that the situation has deteriorated to a point where people now see the presidency as a business opportunity rather than an institution for serving the people and advancing national development.

"Now, everyone thinks if he/she wants to expand their businesses and opportunities or to be relevant in Ghana, all you need to do is to form a movement or just become an independent presidential candidate and then you are good to go," he intimated.

The APC flagbearer said the lack of proper governance and rampant corruption are to be blamed for diminishing the prestige and meaning attached to the highest office of the land.

Ayariga vowed that if elected, he would restore dignity, integrity and purpose to the presidency by ensuring transparent, accountable and people-centered leadership.