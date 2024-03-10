Modern Ghana logo
ECG discovers massive illegal electricity connections in Ashaiman

ECG discovers massive illegal electricity connections in Ashaiman
1 HOUR AGO

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashaiman District has discovered a total of 130 illegal infractions of power supply within its operational area.

The illegal connections were discovered during a three-day revenue mobilisation exercise embarked upon by the district office of the company.

Mr Kissi Ohenebeng, the Ashaiman District Manager of ECG, briefing the media, said that summonses had been issued to the customers who had already started reporting to their office to rectify the illegalities identified.

Mr Ohenebeng said with the support of staff from eight other districts as well as the Tema Regional Office of the company, they had visited over 5000 customers.

He said the company would explore legal means should customers default in payments of surcharges, adding that “illegal connection is stealing, which makes it a criminal offence.”

He cautioned customers to desist from such acts, as the consequences could be unpleasant when they were caught.

Mr Daniel Asare-Mensah, the Acting General Manager of the ECG Tema Region, encouraged customers to be ready to pay for their power consumption and on time to avoid debt build-up. 

Mr Asare-Mensah indicated that similar exercises with support from the region’s workforce would be replicated in the other districts, stating that the Afienya and Prampram districts were next to run such special revenue mobilisation exercises.

The ECG Tema Region has eight districts, namely, Ashaiman, Tema North, Tema South, Afienya, Prampram, Ada, Nungua, and Juapong-Krobo districts.

GNA

