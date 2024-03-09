Modern Ghana logo
Allocating $450million to National Cathedral project could anger God – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has slammed the Akufo-Addo-led government for allocating over $450 million to the National Cathedral project amid challenges in the education sector.

Addressing religious leaders in Wa as part of the “Building Ghana Tour” in the Upper West Region, Mahama stated that spending such a substantial amount of taxpayers’ money on a cathedral would not gain God’s approval.

“The President said that he made a pledge to God that if he won the election he would build a Cathedral for him. So it is his personal pledge and if he wants to build it, he must gather people who support that conviction to build that. And we were told that public funds were not going to be used for the Cathedral”, he said.

“But eventually, we found that the Minister of Finance was releasing public taxes. We can’t use public funds including the funds of people of other denominations to build a Cathedral for Christians alone”, he added.

The former President emphasized the urgency of directing these funds toward education, particularly when basic schools lack essential resources.

He questioned the justification for allocating such a significant budget to the cathedral project, especially considering the government’s expenses on consultancy services.

“So far, 58 million dollars of public funds have been spent just to dig a deep hole and you have to ask yourself is it justified in this day and age when children don’t have desks in schools when children do not have textbooks?.”

“For five years, we have not provided our basic schools with textbooks even though we have come out with a new curriculum because we say there is no money, and you say we should use 450 million dollars to build a Cathedral, even God will be angry with us.”

—Citi Newsroom

