09.03.2024 Headlines

Ghana@67: ‘The “big 6” will be proud of Ghana’s achievements if they visit today’ — Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic PartyRichard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party
09.03.2024 LISTEN

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes the country's independence pioneers would be pleased with what Ghana has accomplished since gaining sovereignty in 1957.

The ruling party’s spokesperson made the remarks while appearing on Accra-based JoyNews' program 'Newsfile' on Saturday, March 9.

Ghana marked 63 years of independence from British colonial rule on Wednesday, March 6, with a colourful event held at Koforidua.

"I think if the big six visited the country today, they would be proud of what we have achieved after them,” he said.

Mr. Ahiagbah further noted that "the idea of independence is not for us to prove anything to anybody. It’s a fundamental right for us to determine how to live well according to our values and beliefs."

While Ghana still relies on foreign aid and faces economic hurdles, the NPP director argued the country has made progress in key areas like education, healthcare, infrastructure and democratic governance.

This, he believes, would make the independence pioneers proud to see Ghana's development since self-rule was attained in 1957.

The ‘Big Six’ who is credited with leading the struggle for Ghana’s independence include, J.B. Danquah, Edward Akufo-Addo, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, William Ofori Atta, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

