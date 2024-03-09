Modern Ghana logo
Anti-Gay Bill: ‘Finance Ministry’s economic risk warning amounts to fear-mongering’ — Dr Patrick Assuming

Dr. Patrick Assuming, Economist
2 HOURS AGO
Dr. Patrick Assuming, Economist

Ghanaian Economist Dr. Patrick Assuming has dismissed the Finance Ministry's warning to President Akufo-Addo about the potential economic risks of signing the anti-gay bill.

According to him, the posture of the ministry amounts to "fear-mongering."

In an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, Dr. Assuming responded to the Finance Ministry's statement that Ghana risks losing $3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years if the controversial bill is signed into law.

He was quoted as saying, "The statement from the Finance Ministry on the possible economic implications of the anti-gay bill amounts to fear-mongering."

The economist's comments come amid debates over the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ activities in Ghana.

Supporters say it upholds traditional values while critics argue it violates human rights.

The threat of losing foreign aid puts pressure on the president whether to sign the controversial legislation or not.

Amid the heat, President Akufo-Addo has decided to delay assenting to the bill after a pending Supreme Court ruling on its constitutionality.

