‘Anti-Gay Bill offends Ghana’s constitution’ — Prof Kwasi Prempeh

Professor Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of policy think tank Center for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has opined on the controversial anti-gay bill.

According to him, the "Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values" bill offends several clauses in Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ NewsFile program on Saturday, March 9, Prof. Prempeh said "When you take the bill as a whole, we believe it offends the constitution."

Prof Prempeh, who is a private legal practitioner asserted that "The proponents of the Bill have taken advantage of the fact that people will not read it."

Prof. Prempeh and other critics argue it infringes on fundamental rights such as privacy and non-discrimination enshrined in Ghana's constitution.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended the signing of the bill until the Supreme Court rules on its constitutionality.

A lawsuit has been filed challenging the bill.