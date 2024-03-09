Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda

Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda constituency in the Bono region has claimed that President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Finance Minister are the sponsors of the legal action taken against the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

The allegations were made in relation to a filing of an injunction by media personality and private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky, seeking to restrain the President from assenting to the bill.

According to Ahmed Ibrahim, the relief sought by the private legal practitioner was allegedly crafted by the President in collaboration with officials from the Finance Ministry.

The MP further asserted that this move was a deliberate attempt to delay assenting the bill into law.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an address to some members of the diplomatic corps, had assured them of Ghana's commitment to upholding and protecting the rights of all individuals.

Ahmed Ibrahim, speaking on UTV's 'Mpu ne Mpu' program, accused Nana Akufo-Addo of using the court to delay the assent of the bill.

The legislator claimed that there was pressure being exerted on the Clerk of Parliament not to present the bill to the President after it had been passed.

