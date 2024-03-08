Offinso North marks 67th independence anniversary

The 67th Independence celebration in the Offinso North District was marked with school children and cadets at a colorful ceremony at the Methodist School Park at Akumadan.

The parade made up of 12 schools drawn from primary, JHS and SHS categories together with a cadet group thrilled large crowd with a variety of marching skills under the command of station officer, Laari Solomon, of the Ghana Police Service, Akumadan.

The celebration under the theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride” was also interpreted with a rich cultural display.

Addressing the parade, the District Chief Executive for Offinso North District, Hon. Albert Sefa Boampong, said the theme is not relevant but very refreshing considering the fact that this year is an election year and it presents an opportunity for the citizenry to democratically elect the next President and Members of Parliament.

He reiterated government's resolve to improve education by expanding infrastructure and providing the needed resources for quality teaching and learning while urging school pupils to avoid behaviors that will prevent them from realizing their potential in future. He reminded teachers of the influence they bear on their pupils and urged them to be guided.

Hon. Albert Sefa Boampong urged parents to make good use of the God-given roles in the lives of their children especially in education and asked them to make it a priority.

The Offinso North District Director of Education, Mr. Martin Addo-Fordjour, said even though the district has chalked some success in both the JHS and SHS exams, there is the need for more improvement. He said most of the schools lacked infrastructure such as classrooms, and accommodation for teachers and appealed to the Assembly to consider improving structures in the district as a way to improve teaching and learning in schools.

Awards were presented to the first three schools in the primary, JHS and SHS categories with Akumadan R/C JHS and Yaa Pokuaa SHS emerging top in their respective categories.

Seventeen (17) teachers and One JHS were awarded for their performance in contributing their quota to the success of quality education in the district.