‘Plastic surgery comes with very high risk; be careful’ — Pastor advises women

1 HOUR AGO

Apostle Eric Yaw Ofosu, founder of Worldwide Beautiful Gate Chapel, has advised women to exercise caution when considering plastic surgery due to the significant health risks involved.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Apostle Yaw Ofosu highlighted several concerns about body enhancement through surgical means.

"Undertaking plastic surgery to enhance body parts is dangerous and women should be careful about it," he said.

Plastic surgery refers to surgical cosmetic procedures like breast augmentations, nose jobs, and butt lifts that are done to alter a person's appearance.

Some common procedures help reconstruct deformities while others aim to enhance features.

However, the pastor cautions that these procedures are not without risks.

“Do they think about the side effects and the fact that they will grow old one day? When it gets to that time will the enhanced body parts remain the same?" Apostle Yaw Ofosu asked.

He emphasized, "The risk is very high and it is jeopardizing the lives of the people involved."

The Apostle further advised that true confidence comes from within rather than superficial modifications.

“Some people have bad looks yet they get men to marry. If you focus on your confidence and lose your life, what have you gained?" he quizzes.

'Plastic surgery comes with very high risk; be careful' — Pastor advises women

