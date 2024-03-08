Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mass revenue mobilisation: NEDCo, STU to agree on Ghc4.9million debt payment schedule

Social News Mass revenue mobilisation: NEDCo, STU to agree on Ghc4.9million debt payment schedule
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Sunyani Area of the Northern Electricity Development Company (NEDCo) has scheduled to meet with the management of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) to agree on payment of electricity bill arrears of Ghc4,944,273.58 million.

The meeting between the two parties was scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2024, to establish a payment schedule for the outstanding debt owed by STU in which failing to do so may result in another disconnection of services.

The meeting followed a disconnection exercise that occurred on Friday morning at the university, however, the university’s management has issued a cheque of Ghc 200,000 as a partial payment of the total amount owed.

However, the mobilization team has restored power to facilitate the university’s business activities based on part payment.

Mr. Augustine Akolgo Nsor, the General Revenue Protection Officer for the Sunyani Area, NEDCo, confirmed that the university had so far made total pay of Ghc 300,000, however the outstanding debt remained substantial.

He said prior to the start of the mass revenue mobilization exercise, the university was advised to pay their current bills in full each month, along with a portion of the outstanding debt, to clear the arrears but the university did not adhere to the advice.

Mr. Nsor went on to explain that the non-payment of bills was having a detrimental effect on their ability to effectively carry out their operations, saying, the lack of funds hinders their operations of replacing outdated materials and making it difficult for the NEDCo to cover the costs of supplying power to their customers.

GNA

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Child neglect is reason men beating their wives — GDHS report Child neglect is reason men beating their wives — GDHS report

1 hour ago

Basic School mates, friends in Sunyani praise late John Kumah Basic School mates, friends in Sunyani praise late John Kumah

1 hour ago

Parliament approves 300million loan after Dr. Amin Adam intervenes over 449million tax waiver Parliament approves $300million loan after Dr. Amin Adam intervenes over $449mil...

1 hour ago

NMC must combat media harassment of public officials – Ms Fatimatu Abubakar NMC must combat media harassment of public officials – Ms Fatimatu Abubakar

1 hour ago

Expedite investigations into Ahmed Suales murder – Fatimatu Abubakar to security agencies Expedite investigations into Ahmed Suale’s murder – Fatimatu Abubakar to securit...

1 hour ago

Victims of Ashaiman military brutalities mark first anniversary of pain Victims of Ashaiman military brutalities mark first anniversary of pain

1 hour ago

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital makes breakthrough in complete stroke treatment Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital makes breakthrough in complete stroke treatment

1 hour ago

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo Nzema students condemn Prof Audrey Gadzekpo for saying 'some Nzema culture suppo...

1 hour ago

Every MP is mocking me why I'm appointed to the Gender Ministry – Sekyere Yeboah Every MP is mocking me why I'm appointed to the Gender Ministry – Sekyere Yeboah

2 hours ago

Minority rejects 450million loan deal; demands withdrawal of 449million tax waiver Minority rejects $450million loan deal; demands withdrawal of $449million tax wa...

Just in....
body-container-line