Expedite investigations into Ahmed Suale’s murder – Fatimatu Abubakar to security agencies

Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister-designate, has called on investigative agencies to accelerate their probe into the murder of Ahmed Suale.

The unresolved brutal murder of the investigative journalist from Tiger Eye PI by unidentified assailants continues to be a matter of concern.

During her vetting in Parliament in Accra on Friday, the Information Minister-designate revealed that she had been briefed about the ongoing investigations into Mr Suale’s death.

She urged the security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure justice for the grieving family and all loved ones.

Responding to a question on the matter, she said “It is a matter that brings great sadness to me and all of us in the information sector. That being said, I have been briefed by the former Minister that the case is still ongoing and there is an active ongoing investigation.”

“So we can only count on the security agencies to double up and make sure that justice is delivered to the family and all loved ones,” she stated.

-citinewsroom