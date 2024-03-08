Ugandan parliamentary delegation explores gender, social development practices in Ghana

An 11-member Ugandan parliamentary delegation has visited the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to learn best practices in gender, youth and child-related policies in Ghana.

Welcoming the Ugandan team on Thursday, Madam Faustina Acheampong, Head of the Department of Gender at MoGCSP, emphasized the mutual commitment shared by both nations in advancing gender equality, youth empowerment and social protection strategies.

"We anticipate a continued collaboration and knowledge exchange between our countries," she stated.

She repeated the government's dedication to implementing policies geared towards uplifting the socio-economic status of the underprivileged in society.

Head of the Ugandan delegation, Madam Kabahenda Flavia Rwabuhoro, said the group is eager to gain insights into social protection issues and gender equality initiatives.

She conveyed gratitude to the government of Ghana and MoGCSP, highlighting Uganda's efforts in addressing vulnerabilities and enhancing social protection mechanisms.

She underscored the government of Uganda's focus on safeguarding children's rights while striving to improve service delivery.

Madam Kabahenda further disclosed Uganda's ongoing initiative to develop a social policy register to track citizens' progress from birth to employment, among other milestones.

She clarified that they would receive up-to-date information on citizens' well-being via the register.