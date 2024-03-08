Modern Ghana logo
Don’t assent to brutal and unjust anti-gay bill – Samia Nkrumah tells Akufo-Addo

2 HOURS AGO

Former Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Samia Yaba Nkrumah, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo not to assent to the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.

However, the bill has faced criticism from various stakeholders, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, who threatened to withdraw business relations with Ghana should the bill become law.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Samia Nkrumah, also the daughter of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, characterized the bill as excessively severe and unjust.

She voiced her opposition, emphasizing that the legislation could sow division, a stance she vehemently disapproves of.

“I pray the president does not sign it, or assent to it. I believe it is a brutal, harsh and unjust law, and we don’t need it. We are against rape, paedophilia, against all these situations that people seem to be terrified of gays and I think we need to educate ourselves.

“But most importantly I don’t support anything that brings division and torments the people of Ghana. We are all Ghanaians, and we need to protect and take care of each other.”

—citinewsroom

2 hours ago

