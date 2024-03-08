Modern Ghana logo
'You were such a gentleman' — Prof Gyampo eulogises late John Kumah

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and late Dr. John Kumah
Professor Ransford Gyampo[left] and late Dr. John Kumah

Renowned political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has paid tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah.

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 8, Prof. Gyampo recalled his last interactions with Dr. Kumah before his untimely death on Thursday at the age of 45.

He said the late deputy minister had called him from Germany in January to discuss an issue and seek his candid view, though they were unable to fully converse at the time.

"You were such a gentleman. You called to sometimes agree or disagree with me on some issues but you were quick to guide me to the right officials to talk to, in my quest and fight for better Conditions of Service for my people," Prof. Gyampo wrote.

The professor said though they planned to have a follow-up meeting upon Dr. Kumah's return to Ghana in January, they did not get the chance as the deputy minister was ill.

"So I am waiting for your call. You sounded unwell on the phone and so I asked whether all was well, but you dodged and said 'wait when I come'," Prof. Gyampo quoted from their last conversation.

Prof. Gyampo expressed deep sadness at Dr. Kumah's sudden passing, saying "if you died your own death, then rest well, for the quality of life is measured by impact and not by longevity. You have had your impact..."

