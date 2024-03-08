Dr. Amanda files interlocutory injunction against anti-gay bill

Gender activist, Dr. Amanda Odoi, has filed an application for an interlocutory injunction against the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame regarding the recent passage of the anti-gay bill.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved a bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, encompassing their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Individuals found in violation of this legislation could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those involved in promoting and sponsoring such activities may encounter a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

Expressing her opposition to the bill, Dr. Odoi has raised concerns about specific provisions within the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, more commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

She is seeking a restraining order to prevent the Speaker, Attorney General, and the Clerk of Parliament from sending the bill to President Akufo-Addo for his approval.

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Dr. Ernest Ako, Esq., Counsel for and on behalf of the Applicant herein, will move this Honourable Court on an application praying for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent, the Clerk of Parliament, and their respective agents, servants, and assigns from forwarding the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, which was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 (“the Bill”), to the President for his assent, pending the final determination of this Suit upon the grounds set out in the accompanying Affidavit and for such order(s) as the Honourable Court may deem fit. A- 1,1,0(33 Court to be moved on the day of 2024, at 9 o'clock in the forenoon or so soon thereafter as Counsel may be heard.”

—citinewsroom