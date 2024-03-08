John Kumah was Ghanaian patriot par excellence – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a touching tribute to the late John Apontua Kumah, describing him as a “Ghanaian patriot par excellence”.

“His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the President said of the Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

The sudden passing of the 45-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur shocked the nation on Thursday, March 7.

President Akufo-Addo extended his condolences to the bereaved family, which includes his widow and six children.

He expressed his sadness, saying: “The untimely exit of the Deputy Finance Minister has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.”

Mr Kumah, the President stated, would be remembered for his humility, and genuine concern for others, which endeared him to all who crossed his path.

His passing had greatly been felt by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), of which he was a stalwart member, and all segments of the society, the President lamented.

“May God bless him, and allow his soul to rest in perfect peace in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”

Mr Kumah was the first Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), an initiative of the Akufo-Addo-led Administration.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Parliament ended its sitting abruptly on Thursday, after the Speaker was informed of the development.

“Honourable Members, for good reasons, the House will have to adjourn, so I put the statement straight away. The House is adjourned until tomorrow 10 O'clock in the forenoon,” the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, said.

The mood of Ghanaians on the various social media platforms monitored by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) was that of sorrow and anguish.

Tributes poured in to invariably celebrate his love for humanity, humility and dedication to national duty.

The situation at Ejisu, the late MP's abode, was also not different as some of the constituents reportedly wailed, while recounting his good deeds.

