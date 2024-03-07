Election 2024: Gomoa Ajumako Omanhene caution political parties against politics of insults, personal attacks

07.03.2024 LISTEN

Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has cautioned leaders of the various Political Parties against politics of insults and personal attack on opponents as the country prepares for the December 7 General Elections.

He bemoaned instances where some political leaders and supporters attack individual personalities who do not share the political ideology of their parties describing it as tarnishing the image of the country to the outside world.

"Ghana is a peaceful country. We live peacefully with one accord tolerating one another in tribe, religion and locations. We intermarried to each other despite religious, political or tribal background. We have been living in harmony with one another long before the advent of political parties.

"Let's stick to our Slogan 'One People, One Nation, One Destiny' and move on together as one. We shouldn't allow politics to divide us or fight against ourselves because of political differences," he stated.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stated these during the launching of the 2024 Annual Akwambokese Festival held at Legacy Park at Gomoa Ankamu last Saturday.

" Nananom will remain an agent for development and will support every government in power to execute its mission and vision of improving standard of living. Political parties should see Traditional authorities as partners in development but not as enemies as perceived in some political angles.

"As Ghanaians, we must abide by our cultural practices of mutual respect for each other rather than mounting insults and personal attacks because of Politics," he stressed.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI reminded political leaders in Gomoa about the plight of the people noting that roads, potable drinking water, mobile networks for effective communication have become a major problem for residents in Gomoa communities.

He mentioned Gomoa Ankamu to Gomoa Dawurampong, Gomoa Dahom to Achiase, Gomoa Lome to Nduem, Gomoa Ayenduadze to Abaasa and Gomoa Nsuem to Awombrew as being in deplorable state thus affecting smooth transportation of goods and services.

On the forthcoming Akwambokese festival scheduled for November this year, the Gomoa Ajumako Omanhene disclosed that the festival was to raise funds for infrastructure development and also bring natives of Gomoa both home and abroad together with one accord to come home and support the worthy call of improving the standard of living for the people.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI highlighted programmes and activities that would be done to usher in the Akwambokese Day. They include Football Gala matches to be played by all the communities within Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and even beyond, a visit to Sacred Shines, a Traditional cooking competition, an inter-school quiz competition and other fun games.

Members of Parliament for Gomoa Central and Gomoa West Constituencies, Hon. Naana Eyiah and Hon. Richard Gyan Mensah pledged their commitment towards the development of Gomoa adding that they would carry out clean campaign devoid of insults.

The Former Chief of Staff under the PNDC/ NDC era, Nana Ato Dadzie commended Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI and his Council of Chiefs for their inspirational leadership.

He advocated for planting more trees to serve as windbreaks against natural disasters.