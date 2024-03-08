Wailing, grieving, sombre mood engulf Ejisu township over demise of John Kumah

The death of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, has broken the hearts of members of the entire constituency, throwing the town into a state of shock.

As the news of his demise was announced Thursday afternoon, men, women, the elderly and children were seen gathering around his residence, physically in grief and could not control their tears.

The MP, also the Deputy Minister of Finance, was reported to have died in the early hours of the day after a short illness.

What most of the people did not understand was the fact that they did not hear of his sickness nor his hospitalisation.

The shocking news of his death had taken the people by surprise and most of them were yet to come to terms with it.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Ejisu Township saw the whole area was in a state of mourning, with most of the people in disbelief and speechless.

People had gathered in groups in front of the residency discussing what could possibly had caused the sudden death of the MP.

Dr Kumah, a lawyer and entrepreneur, was the first Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before his appointment as a Deputy Minister for Finance.

He left behind six children and a wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah.

GNA