Death has robbed us of 'bright energetic light' — Akufo-Addo mourns John Kumah

President Akufo-Addo has said he is "deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death" of the Deputy Minister of Finance John Ampontuah Kumah.

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu died on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

He had been sick for a while.

Mr Akufo-Addo said Dr Kumah's "untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.”

“His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him", the president eulogised.

Mr Akufo-Addo added: "He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament".

The president also highlighted Dr Kumah’s distinguished service as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), which led to his promotion.

Mr Akufo-Addo said Dr Kumah's “efforts were instrumental in advancing the government’s economic agenda, and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society. He was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.”

“May God bless him, and allow his soul to rest in perfect peace in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again,” he added.

