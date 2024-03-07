La General hospital was death trap – Health Minister-designate

Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has justified the demolition of the La General Hospital.

Originally demolished in 2020 due to reported structural defects, the La General Hospital is currently awaiting reconstruction. The government’s decision to raze the building has faced substantial public criticism, notably from the Minority in Parliament.

In the 2024 budget presented to Parliament, the Finance Minister announced that contractors have initiated work on the site.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized a significant transformation for the hospital project, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services nationwide.

During his vetting by the Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Dr. Okoe-Boye justified the necessity of the facility’s demolition, labelling it a “death trap.”

Drawing on personal experience from his time working at the La General Hospital, he recounted instances of concrete slabs falling from the building, emphasizing the hazardous conditions.

“For La General Hospital, because I worked there, I have a personal experience of some of the discussions that led to demolition. When I was working in La, there were occasions while on the ward, a concrete slab would fall off the building and hit the ground. That structure was a death trap.”

Dr Okoe-Boye also recalled how the hospital's management expressed concerns about the facility, leading to a structural audit.

He mentioned that the audit revealed the facility was unfit for service.

“I personally visited La General Hospital with Mrs Samira Bawumia, during my first term and made a case that there ought to have been some attention to the hospital. I’m happy to say that when we met the management of the La General Hospital, they told us that their major concern was that the facility they were working in was not safe for their working environment, and these were the concerns that led to a structural audit. The audit stated emphatically that it was not fit for the service,” he recounted.

Dr Okoe-Boye pledged his commitment to working with the people of LA to ensure the project's full completion.

“I'm going to work with the people of La and the neighbours to ensure the full completion of the hospital,” he assured.

