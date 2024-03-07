The immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kokofu has called on Ghanaians to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concerning the mounting pressure on him to reject the anti-gay bill.

In his reaction on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Henry Kokofu expressed empathy for President Akufo-Addo, describing the situation as one of the most challenging for any leader.

He noted that whatever decision the President makes will have consequences that may impact the nation.

Addressing Ghanaians, Kokofu posed a question, "As we tell the President to sign, are we backing him with our hearts and minds? When he signs and there are consequences, are we prepared as human beings, as people of Ghana, that we are with you, Mr. President?"

He further emphasized a nationalistic approach to supporting the President.

Kokofu said, "We've got to a point that we have to be nationalistic... Let us assure the President as a people. This is the time he needs our encouragement.”