Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Let's back Akufo-Addo with our hearts, minds to sign the bill amidst pressure — Kokofu to Ghanaians

Social News Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Let's back Akufo-Addo with our hearts, minds to sign the bill amidst pressure —Kokofu to Ghanaians
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kokofu has called on Ghanaians to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concerning the mounting pressure on him to reject the anti-gay bill.

In his reaction on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Henry Kokofu expressed empathy for President Akufo-Addo, describing the situation as one of the most challenging for any leader.

He noted that whatever decision the President makes will have consequences that may impact the nation.

Addressing Ghanaians, Kokofu posed a question, "As we tell the President to sign, are we backing him with our hearts and minds? When he signs and there are consequences, are we prepared as human beings, as people of Ghana, that we are with you, Mr. President?"

He further emphasized a nationalistic approach to supporting the President.

Kokofu said, "We've got to a point that we have to be nationalistic... Let us assure the President as a people. This is the time he needs our encouragement.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

New Roads Minister hints at reintroducing road tolls in digitised form New Roads Minister hints at reintroducing road tolls in "digitised" form

37 minutes ago

La General hospital was death trap – Health Minister-designate La General hospital was death trap – Health Minister-designate

37 minutes ago

KATH: Medical practitioners raise concerns over increase in stroke cases KATH: Medical practitioners raise concerns over increase in stroke cases

37 minutes ago

Im ready to help Mahama rescue Ghana from NPP – Prof Opoku-Agyemang I’m ready to help Mahama rescue Ghana from NPP – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

1 hour ago

Akosombo dam spillage: I can't confirm any gov't project on the grounds —Ablakwa Akosombo dam spillage: I can't confirm any gov't project on the grounds — Ablakw...

1 hour ago

Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Let's back Akufo-Addo with our hearts, minds to sign the bill amidst pressure —Kokofu to Ghanaians Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Let's back Akufo-Addo with our hearts, minds to sign the bill a...

2 hours ago

John Ampontuah Kumah John Kumah died at Suhum onboard ambulance to Accra for treatment

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US Ambassador —Kwesi Pratt Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US...

2 hours ago

It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with 3.8 billion —Kwesi Pratt blasts Finance Ministry It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with $3.8 billion — Kwesi Pratt bla...

2 hours ago

Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of parliament —Muntaka Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of par...

Just in....
body-container-line