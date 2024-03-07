Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper is disappointed in the way Ghana has allowed the international diplomats to interfere in the country's matters regarding the recently passed anti-LGBTQ bill.

During an interview on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' morning show, the veteran journalist expressed his concern about Western nations attempting to influence Ghana's decisions on internal matters.

Pratt emphasised that Ghana is a sovereign state and should not allow external pressures to dictate its policies.

"I am more concerned about the westerners who do not respect us, yet want to dictate to us on how to govern our country.

“We can also make the best choice for our country. Whether LGBTQ+ is good for us or not, let us decide on that and not allow any external pressure to force us into doing things that do not represent us as Ghanaians," stated Mr. Pratt.

He went on to highlight that the perceived disrespect towards Ghanaians is a result of the country's dependence on foreign aid from the Western world instead of trading or doing business with other African countries.

"We have allowed ourselves to be trampled on by some ambassadors, especially the US Ambassador. This is distasteful. Will a Ghanaian Ambassador to the US tell Joe Biden how to run his country?" questioned Mr. Pratt.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reacting to the bill in a statement dated Monday, March 4, 2024, noted concerns expressed by members of the diplomatic community and other foreign bodies on what the law could mean for Ghana's respect for human rights.

"I am aware that last week's bi-partisan passage by Parliament of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on a Private Member's motion, has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friends of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law," he stated.

The President further made an assurance that Ghana's status when it comes to respect for human rights will not be dented despite the passage of the bill by Parliament.

"I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be contemplated or occasioned," he said.