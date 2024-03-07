‘Dr John Kumah was an excellent Ghanaian patriot’ — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over the sudden demise of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

He said the death of the former Deputy Finance Minister leaves a big void.

In a statement on social media, Mr Akufo-Addo said he knew the late MP "very well" from his time as both opposition leader and president, adding that Mr Kumah's qualities endeared him.

"I knew him very well both in my days as Leader of the Opposition and as President of the Republic, and his warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others endeared him to me and to all who crossed his path," the President said in the post on Facebook.

President Akufo-Addo praised Mr Kumah's commitment to public service and the people of Ejisu and Ghana.

"His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him," he said.

The President offered condolences to the bereaved family and called the late MP "a Ghanaian patriot excellence."

Mr Kumah, 45, passed away on Thursday, March 7, while traveling from Kumasi to Accra for a medical review scheduled in Germany.

He had been unwell since November last year, according to reports.

The New Patriotic Party stalwart in Ejisu constituency served first as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme under the Akufo-Addo government before being appointed Deputy Finance Minister.