Late Ejisu MP was organizing an Easter Gala — Sports journalist Atta Poku reveals last conversation

Renowned sports journalist Collins Atta Poku has revealed the last conversation he had with the late Ejisu Member of Parliament, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

Dr. John Kumah, who, until his demise, was a Deputy Finance Minister died on his way to Accra from Kumasi on Thursday, March 7.

Reports say he was scheduled to travel to Germany for medical treatment as he had been unwell since last November.

Following the news, Mr. Atta Poku revealed that the late lawmaker told him just this last Monday to find referees for an upcoming Easter Gala.

“You spoke to my wife on Sunday and asked her to tell me to call you asap. Just this Monday you asked me to find referees for the Easter Gala we were organizing in Ejisu. Bro why?” he wrote on X.