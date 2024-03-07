Embrace STEM education for sustainable democracy and national development — Dormaa East DCE

Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, the District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, has passionately urged stakeholders in children's development, especially those in rural areas, to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for sustainable democracy and national development.

In recent public meetings, the DCE has been a vocal advocate for STEM education, emphasizing that our era of development requires more than traditional science and theoretical learning. He stressed the importance of embracing intuitiveness, creativity, and innovation, all of which are inherent in STEM education.

Addressing attendees at the 67th Independence Day Parade in the District Capital Wamfie, the DCE highlighted the sacrifices made by Ghana's founding fathers to secure independence and democracy. He urged today's youth to strive for excellence and contribute to building a better Ghana for future generations.

To support students interested in STEM education, the Dormaa East District Assembly, in collaboration with the Education Directorate, has established 9 STEM centers offering free tuition by volunteer teachers, including the DCE himself.

Hon. Agyeman encouraged students to embrace STEM subjects, emphasizing the importance of self-discipline, hard work, and commitment to studies. He advised them to steer clear of any behaviors that could hinder their education and urged community members, traditional leaders, and stakeholders to support children's success in STEM education and other fields.

The Independence Day Parade featured 36 schools from both private and public kindergartens, primary, junior high, and senior high levels, showcasing various skills and performances alongside two SHS cadet corps. The event was marked by vibrant displays and brass band songs, entertaining dignitaries and guests, making it a colorful and memorable occasion.

Deserving students and schools were honored with awards for their outstanding performance in STEM education, BECE, WASSCE, and other categories.

The chairman of the occasion, Dormaa Mawerehene and Wamfie Mpampamuhene, Barima Efrititi Siawpong Siaw, commended parents for their commitment to their children's education and applauded the excellent academic performance of girls. He emphasized the importance of reflecting on what unites us as a nation and fostering patriotism on Independence Day.