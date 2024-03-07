Mpohor-Fiase district celebrates Ghana’s 67th independence anniversary at Adum-Banso

Since Ghana's independence from British colonial rule on March 6th, 1957, the nation has embraced a democratic system of governance, allowing the entire populace to participate in decision-making through elected representatives.

Annually, this historic milestone is commemorated to honor the sacrifices and struggles of our ancestors in securing our freedom. This year's celebration, themed "Our Democracy, Our Pride," highlights Ghana's remarkable journey towards peace and democracy despite our diverse political and religious backgrounds, positioning our nation as a shining example in sub-Saharan Africa.

It is imperative for citizens to cherish and preserve this peaceful coexistence, as it fosters an environment conducive to economic prosperity and improved living standards.

The commemoration brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including political, traditional, and religious leaders, educators, students, workers from both the public and private sectors, farmers, artisans, traders, security personnel, the media, and the general public, all gathered at the community park to honor the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the district chief executive, Ignatius Asaah Mensah, emphasized the achievements of the governing New Patriotic Party, particularly in education, thanks to Ghana's stable democracy.

Member of Parliament for Mpohor-Fiase and Deputy Minister for Energy, John Sanie, urged citizens to uphold and take pride in Ghana's democracy, promoting unity and harmony amidst diversity, especially in this election year. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the district and national interests above political differences.

Highlighting the achievements of his tenure, MP John Sanie presented awards to outstanding teachers and students in the district. Four best-performing teachers at different education levels received brand new Lenovo laptops, while the overall best male and female students in the BECE and WASSCE exams were awarded Samsung Galaxy tablets each under the MP's Best Teacher and Student Award scheme.