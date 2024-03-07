Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mpohor-Fiase district celebrates Ghana’s 67th independence anniversary at Adum-Banso

By Chris Nkrumah || ISD Mpohor District Assembly II Contributor
Social News Mpohor-Fiase district celebrates Ghanas 67th independence anniversary at Adum-Banso
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Since Ghana's independence from British colonial rule on March 6th, 1957, the nation has embraced a democratic system of governance, allowing the entire populace to participate in decision-making through elected representatives.

Annually, this historic milestone is commemorated to honor the sacrifices and struggles of our ancestors in securing our freedom. This year's celebration, themed "Our Democracy, Our Pride," highlights Ghana's remarkable journey towards peace and democracy despite our diverse political and religious backgrounds, positioning our nation as a shining example in sub-Saharan Africa.

It is imperative for citizens to cherish and preserve this peaceful coexistence, as it fosters an environment conducive to economic prosperity and improved living standards.

The commemoration brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including political, traditional, and religious leaders, educators, students, workers from both the public and private sectors, farmers, artisans, traders, security personnel, the media, and the general public, all gathered at the community park to honor the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the district chief executive, Ignatius Asaah Mensah, emphasized the achievements of the governing New Patriotic Party, particularly in education, thanks to Ghana's stable democracy.

Member of Parliament for Mpohor-Fiase and Deputy Minister for Energy, John Sanie, urged citizens to uphold and take pride in Ghana's democracy, promoting unity and harmony amidst diversity, especially in this election year. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the district and national interests above political differences.

Highlighting the achievements of his tenure, MP John Sanie presented awards to outstanding teachers and students in the district. Four best-performing teachers at different education levels received brand new Lenovo laptops, while the overall best male and female students in the BECE and WASSCE exams were awarded Samsung Galaxy tablets each under the MP's Best Teacher and Student Award scheme.

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

John Ampontuah Kumah John Kumah died at Suhum onboard ambulance to Accra for treatment

34 minutes ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US Ambassador —Kwesi Pratt Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US...

38 minutes ago

It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with 3.8 billion —Kwesi Pratt blasts Finance Ministry It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with $3.8 billion — Kwesi Pratt bla...

41 minutes ago

Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of parliament —Muntaka Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of par...

1 hour ago

Ato Forson trial: AG to discontinue charges against former Chief Director, MOH Ato Forson trial: AG to discontinue charges against former Chief Director, MOH

1 hour ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang bringspositives to NDC as 2024 Running Mate — Prof Kobby Mensah Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang brings positives to NDC as 2024 Running Mate — Pr...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo May God allow your soul to rest peacefully in his bosom – Akufo-Addo mourns John...

2 hours ago

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, 2024 NDC vice Presidential candidate ‘I shall give this noble task everything in me’ — Prof Opoku-Agyemeng on NDC run...

2 hours ago

Dr John Kumah was a truly committed member of our administration — Bawumia ‘Dr John Kumah was a truly committed member of our administration’ — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Dr John Kumah was an excellent Ghanaian patriot — Akufo-Addo ‘Dr John Kumah was an excellent Ghanaian patriot’ — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line