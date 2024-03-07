Prof. Nyarkotey launches herbal pharmacy

MP for Shai-Osudoku, opening the herbal Mall.

Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, who has established himself as Africa’s leading and famous natural medicine writer, author, columnist, researcher, educator, and consultant in the legal aspects of complementary and alternative medicines has opened a natural Medicine Pharmacy at Amrahia-Dodowa road, behind the Potbelly Restaurant.

The Herbal Pharma was officially opened yesterday by the Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, Honorable Linda Obenewaa Ocloo.

Hon. Ocloo was impressed with the level of achievement and contributions of Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu in the natural Medicine sector. The Nyarkotey Herbal Pharma has many facets of herbal medicines, vitamins, supplements, organic foods, spices, honey, and many organic products sourced all over the world.

According to Prof. Nyarkotey , he established Herbal Pharma to help improve the health being of the people. He avers that the level of premature death, and chronic ailments such as High blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, cancers, prostate issues, and many others are on the rise and there is the need for preventive medicine to be taken seriously in the country.

He advised the public to pay attention to their health and drink herbal teas to improve their health. He said herbal teas are beneficial and studies have shown their importance in contributing to the health and life expectancy of communities that drink herbal teas. Nyarkotey Herbal Pharma has stocked a wide range of herbal teas such as green tea, hibiscus teas, black tea, and many more.

Prof. Nyarkotey said the concept of natural pharmacies is known in advanced countries and gradually penetrating the Ghanaian healthcare system. The unique thing about Nyarkotey Herbal Pharma is that it houses products that have been scientifically proven based on his writings and research for over a decade.

“Some calls to ask where they will get most of these ingredients when I write in the papers, now their questions have been answered with the establishment of the Herbal Pharma. He intends to replicate the same across the regions of the country. Now, if you have any concerns or need any natural product, Nyarkotey Herbal Pharma is here and you can call 0207844338/0541090045,” he said.

About Prof. Nyarkotey

Prof Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a Professor of Naturopathic Healthcare and the President of the Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine and Technology, Ashaiman. He is regarded as the father of modern Naturopathy in Ghana and the Gambia.

He has written many features and columns for many leading National newspapers such as The Business and Financial Times, Daily Graphic, The Ghanaian Times, The Chronicle, and many others. His writings have gone beyond the shores of Ghana and has been featured and also writes for international Newspapers such as the Standard and the Voice in the Gambia and the Sun, Cameroon.

He has published close to 1, 000 articles on Natural Medicines in Newspapers. Modern Ghana has close to 700 of them with over 6,000,000 million readers. He has authored over 10 books on natural medicines. His website, Profnyarkotey.com is widely visited and provides a resource on natural medicines.

His research has highlighted certain research gaps in the field of education of naturopathy in Ghana, issues of regulation and legislation in the fields of naturopathy, and other related research.

As a scholar, Prof. Nyarkotey is interested in developing holistic health care without disregarding the role of all fields in medicine hence his passion for understanding the role of naturopathy in healthcare delivery in Africa, where there is a lack of education, personnel, and policy.

Prof. Nyarkotey led a team to develop Ghana’s first-ever National Occupational Standard in Naturopathy and Holistic Medicine at the Higher National Diploma(HND) and bachelor level under the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

Prof. Nyarkotey holds a doctorate in Naturopathy and is studying for another Doctor of Philosophy(Ph.D) in Law and Development at the Institute of Development and Technology Management(IDTM), Cape Coast, Ghana. He intends to explore how law can be used to improve the practice of natural healthcare.

With his interest in protecting and preserving traditional and complementary medicine profession in Africa while ensuring the legal and political are improved, he further obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, and the Gambia Law School, Banjul, where he pursued the Barrister at Law and Solicitors’ course in 2023. He aims to provide legal services to practitioners of natural medicines and help countries develop policies and legislation.

With his background in Naturopathy and law, Prof. Nyarkotey aims to formulate policies and legislation at the National, regional, and global levels. Currently, he has been appointed to the Standard Committee of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Ministry of Health, Ghana, to help streamline the TCM sector. He is also the legal advisor to the Gambian Traditional Healers Association(TRAHASS).

His influence is beyond the reach of Ghana and extends to the Gambia where he pushed for National legislation on Traditional and Alternative Medicine in his days at the Gambia Law School, Banjul.

In education, he has also supported the Gambia traditional healers to upgrade themselves at the Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine & Technology, Ghana.