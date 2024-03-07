Modern Ghana logo
John Ampontuah Kumah is dead

By Reporter
1 HOUR AGO
Deputy Minister of Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah, has reportedly passed on after battling illness for some time, according to confidential sources close to the family.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who expressed his devastation on social media, writing, "Rest well, bro… I am devastated."

With over 15 years of experience, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah was known for his leadership, creativity, and innovation, particularly in the areas of job creation and youth development.

Notably, he served as the chief executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a crucial role in promoting entrepreneurship in Ghana. Under his guidance, NEIP thrived, providing training and financial assistance to numerous startups.

Prior to his public service, Dr. Kumah made significant contributions as the founder and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a prominent law firm. Additionally, he established Majak Associates Ltd, a reputable building and construction company.

He was reportedly part of those lobbying to become the Running Mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general elections.

He dies at age 45.

