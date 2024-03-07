Ghana@67: Obuasi MCE Honors 2023 Presidential Award Winner

Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has honored Miss Patricia Addae an immediate past student of AngloGold Ashanti school for her stellar achievement in the 2023 BECE.

At the 67th Independence Day ceremony held in Obuasi, the MCE presented a citation and a Samsung tablet to her in the presence of some teachers of AngloGold Ashanti schools and her parents.

Miss Patricia Addae who is an immediate past student of the AngloGold Ashanti School was also recently honored with the 2024 BECE Presidential Award for being the highest-achieving female graduate.

Addressing the media, Honorable Adansi-Bonah said AngloGold Ashanti continues to demonstrate high levels of academic excellence stressing that the JHS section of the AGA school is a collaboration between AngloGold Ashanti and Government.

He said the synergy between Government and AGA in running the school is a testimony of the positive outcomes of Public- Private partnerships.

"This is the fourth time a student from AngloGold Ashanti is winning a Presidential award in the last four editions, I consider this a great honor and I am happy to be part of this feet," he stated.

The Obuasi MCE appealed to other schools in the Municipality to emulate the exemplary feet of AngloGold Ashanti school.

Collaborative efforts needed to move the nation forward

Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah has called for the need for citizens of the country to collaborate with government to enable Government to deliver on its mandate adding that unity is the surest way to bring about development.

He said the country has come far since 1957 stressing that more needs to be done.

LGBTQ

The Obuasi MCE again added his voice to the growing debate on LGBTQ. He said our values and norms as a people prohibit gayism. He was particularly excited that Parliamentarians have come out with an Anti-LGBTQ bill and called on all and sundry to support it.

December General Elections

Touching on the theme for the celebrations " Our Democracy, Our pride", Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah said it was dear to his heart since it is an election year.

He said it was incumbent on all Ghanaians "to hold on to the dictates of our democracy so that together we will be able to promote free and fair elections on Saturday, 7th December, 2024."

"Let us inform and engage citizens who are expected to participate in the political process and be ready to hold our leaders accountable. It is also important for us to be tolerant of different viewpoints and willing to compromise for the greater good of all," he stated.

Saint Thomas RC JHS & Sanso MA Primary emerge champions

Saint Thomas RC JHS and the Sanso MA Primary were declared winners of the Independence Day March past competition in the Obuasi Municipality.

The two (2) schools scored 81% and 77% to emerge winners in their various categories respectively.

For their awards, they were given a plaque, a set of football jerseys and football from the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.