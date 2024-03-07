Koforidua: Military Officer dies during 67th Independence Day Parade

A military officer from the Ghana Air Force has been confirmed dead after collapsing during the 67th Independence anniversary celebrations in Koforidua, Eastern Region on March 6.

During the parade, the officer, along with 66 others, collapsed and received immediate medical attention from stationed doctors at the venue.

Eight individuals were subsequently transported to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Citi News sources at both the Eastern Regional Hospital and the Regional Ambulance Service have confirmed that the military officer’s health deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise.

The Local Organizing Committee expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident adding it is actively working on informing the military high command about the tragic loss.

Meanwhile, a total of 72 people collapsed during the 67th Independence Parade at the Tamale Jubilee Park on Wednesday, March 6.

Those who collapsed included students, service personnel and soldiers, who are said to have suffered from severe dehydration from the harsh weather conditions that characterized the day.

The students and personnel stood in the scorching sun for hours and it is believed that might have resulted in their collapse.

As part of the paramedic staff tasked to render first aid at the regional Independence Day parade, the northern regional boss of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Yakubu Amin Abukari, said all 72 people were resuscitated.