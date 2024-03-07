Modern Ghana logo
The Legions: Newly launched youth-led advocacy group aims to elevate political conversation in Ghana

In a bid to revolutionize political dialogue and engagement among Ghana's youth, a new lobby and advocacy group called "The Legions" has been launched.

Led by a cadre of passionate and forward-thinking young individuals, The Legions is dedicated to promoting clean, intellectual, and open-minded conversations about politics and democracy in the country.

The launch event, held virtually saw solidarity messages from people across various spectrums of the political divide, and from a diverse array of young activists, scholars, and community leaders who share a common vision for a more inclusive and informed political landscape in Ghana.

With a focus on transparency, accountability, and civic engagement, The Legions aims to challenge the prevailing narratives and foster a culture of critical thinking and constructive dialogue.

"At The Legions, we believe that the future of our nation depends on the active participation and engagement of its youth," remarked Mr. Willis Cobby Iddirisu, Convener and Executive Director of The Legions.

“By creating a platform for meaningful discourse and exchange of ideas, we hope to empower young Ghanaians to take ownership of their democracy project and drive positive change in their communities." He added.

The Legions plans to launch a series of initiatives aimed at educating, engaging, and mobilizing young people across Ghana.

These initiatives include educational campaigns, public forums, and community outreach programs designed to spark dialogue, inspire action, and promote civic responsibility.

With the flagship youth-led debate Ghana Speaks, it will bring together students’ leaders who are sympathizers of the political parties in Ghana to explain and debate on the key policies their parties will campaign in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Iddirisu in justifying why these forms of fora and engagements were necessary in the safeguarding of democracy, explained "We are committed to creating a space where diverse perspectives are valued and respected.”

Through collaboration and solidarity, our main focus is the youth, we want them to lead the conversation, we want them to be a participant of the democratic processes of Ghana hence, we can build a more inclusive and equitable society where every voice is heard and every opinion matters." He stressed.

As Ghana prepares for upcoming elections and grapples with the challenges of democratic governance, The Legions stands ready to play a pivotal role in shaping the national discourse and advancing the principles of democracy.

With unwavering determination and a firm belief in the power of youth-led activism, The Legions invites all like-minded individuals to join them in their mission to create a brighter future for Ghana.

Find more of the group’s vision in the video below:

37202415746-wcsevihuto-ccfa450d-ec7a-414c-8eef-05509e53dabc.jpeg

