‘National Cathedral is a work in progress; NDC must stop politicizing it’ — Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended the controversial national cathedral project.

According to North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, government has spent a whopping $58.1 million on the project which is still at the foundation stage.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta promised the project would be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

As a result, some minority lawmakers and officials of the opposition NDC visited the site to do symbolic commissioning amidst security attempts to deny them entry.

However, according to Mr. Ahiagbah, the cost and the status of the project are justifiable given that a building of such calibre must be well-thought-through.

In a post via X on Thursday, March 7, the NPP spokesperson wrote: “There are those who are trying their hardest to ridicule the exalted task of building a National Cathedral in honor of God. Well, that's a poor idea because to build, one must dig, and if it is an elevated project like a National Cathedral, the kind we envision, then the foundation represents the heart of the project, hence the cost.

“What I know is that the Cathedral project is a work in progress. If we persevere, it will be completed.

“The NDC must find a message to campaign with and stop politicizing the National Cathedral project. Amen!”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
